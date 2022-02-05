Morales leads Wagner over Long Island 79-64

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 28 points and 14 rebounds and Raekwon Rogers also had a double-double as…

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 28 points and 14 rebounds and Raekwon Rogers also had a double-double as Wagner stretched its winning streak to 13 games, getting past Long Island-Brooklyn 79-64 on Saturday.

Rogers had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Wagner (16-2, 10-0 Northeast Conference). Will Martinez added 14 points.

Eral Penn had 19 points for the Sharks (9-13, 6-6). Ty Flowers added 14 points. Kyndall Davis had 10 points.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Sharks this season. Wagner defeated LIU 92-85 on Jan. 21.

