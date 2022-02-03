OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Morales leads Wagner over Central Connecticut 54-52

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 9:48 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Alex Morales had 11 points and six rebounds as Wagner won its 12th consecutive game, holding off Central Connecticut 54-52 on Thursday night.

DeLonnie Hunt had 10 points for Wagner (15-2, 9-0 Northeast Conference). Ja’Mier Fletcher added seven rebounds.

Wagner totaled 16 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Andre Snoddy had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (5-18, 2-8). Joe Ostrowsky added 10 points and Stephane Ayangma had 13 rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

