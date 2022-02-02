Morales leads Wagner against Cent. Conn. St. after 21-point outing

Wagner Seahawks (15-2, 8-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-17, 2-7 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Wagner Seahawks (15-2, 8-0 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-17, 2-7 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Alex Morales scored 21 points in Wagner’s 72-69 win against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Blue Devils are 3-3 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is seventh in the NEC scoring 61.8 points while shooting 40.0% from the field.

The Seahawks are 8-0 in NEC play. Wagner ranks fourth in the NEC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Morales averaging 7.3.

The Blue Devils and Seahawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nigel Scantlebury is shooting 40.1% and averaging 11.4 points for the Blue Devils. Ian Krishnan is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Morales is averaging 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Seahawks. Zaire Williams is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 61.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 79.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

