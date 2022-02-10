OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Top photos | Local Olympians
Morales carries Wagner over Mount St. Mary’s 69-57

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 8:02 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 21 points as Wagner extended its winning streak to 14 games, topping Mount St. Mary’s 69-57 on Thursday night.

Will Martinez had 13 points for Wagner (17-2, 11-0 Northeast Conference). Raekwon Rogers added 10 rebounds.

Jalen Benjamin had 16 points for the Mountaineers (11-12, 7-4). Malik Jefferson added nine rebounds.

