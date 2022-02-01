CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Moragne lifts Florida A&M past Alabama St. 66-65

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 12:01 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Moragne had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Florida A&M to a 66-65 win over Alabama State on Monday night, the Rattlers’ seventh consecutive victory.

Moragne made two free throws with 21 seconds left to give Florida A&M the lead as the Rattlers held the Hornets scoreless over the final 2:31 to erase a 65-64 deficit.

MJ Randolph had 17 points for Florida A&M (9-11, 7-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keith Littles added 9 points and 10 rebounds. DJ Jones had eight rebounds.

Trace Young scored a career-high 29 points and had eight rebounds for the Hornets (6-16, 4-5). Jordan O’Neal added three blocks.

