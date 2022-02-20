CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
College Basketball

Moore leads San Jose St. past New Mexico 71-55

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 7:41 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore had the third triple-double in San Jose State history with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to carry the Spartans to a 71-55 win over New Mexico on Sunday, snapping the Spartans’ 14-game losing streak.

Ibrahima Diallo had 14 points for San Jose State (8-19, 1-14 Mountain West Conference). Trey Anderson added 13 points. Alvaro Cardenas Torre had 10 points.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 17 points for the Lobos (11-16, 3-10). Jaelen House added 14 points. Jay Allen-Tovar had 11 points.

New Mexico defeated San Jose State 86-70 on Jan. 28.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

