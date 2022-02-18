Moore leads La Salle against UMass after 20-point game

La Salle Explorers (7-16, 2-11 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (11-13, 4-8 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on the UMass Minutemen after Clifton Moore scored 20 points in La Salle’s 90-64 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Minutemen have gone 8-4 at home. UMass gives up 77.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Explorers are 2-11 in A-10 play. La Salle is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Minutemen won the last meeting 77-71 on Jan. 27. Rich Kelly scored 21 points points to help lead the Minutemen to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

Josh Nickelberry averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Moore is averaging 10.7 points and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

