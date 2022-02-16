OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Moore, La Salle Explorers take on the Saint Louis Billikens

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 1:42 AM

La Salle Explorers (7-15, 2-10 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (17-8, 8-4 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -14; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gibson Jimerson and the Saint Louis Billikens host Clifton Moore and the La Salle Explorers in A-10 play.

The Billikens have gone 11-4 at home. Saint Louis is second in the A-10 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 4.8.

The Explorers are 2-10 in A-10 play. La Salle is sixth in the A-10 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 4.4.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Billikens won the last matchup 75-57 on Feb. 9. Okoro scored 19 points points to help lead the Billikens to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson is averaging 16.8 points for the Billikens. Okoro is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Jhamir Brickus is averaging 8.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Explorers. Moore is averaging 10.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

