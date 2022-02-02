Montana visits Weber State after McEwen’s 24-point performance

Montana Grizzlies (15-6, 8-2 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (17-5, 10-1 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (15-6, 8-2 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (17-5, 10-1 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts the Montana Grizzlies after Koby McEwen scored 24 points in Weber State’s 90-84 victory against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Wildcats have gone 8-3 in home games. Weber State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies are 8-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 74-72 on Jan. 2. Robby Beasley III scored 19 points to help lead the Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McEwen is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.6 points. Jamison Overton is shooting 57% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Cameron Parker is averaging 8.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Grizzlies. Josh Bannan is averaging 15.9 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.