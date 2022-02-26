Montana State visits Montana following Bannan’s 23-point game

Montana State Bobcats (21-6, 13-3 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (17-11, 10-7 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST…

Montana State Bobcats (21-6, 13-3 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (17-11, 10-7 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on the Montana State Bobcats after Josh Bannan scored 23 points in Montana’s 82-74 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Grizzlies have gone 13-1 in home games. Montana is sixth in the Big Sky shooting 35.3% from downtown, led by Freddy Brown III shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The Bobcats are 13-3 in conference play. Montana State is sixth in the Big Sky with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jubrile Belo averaging 1.9.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 66-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Amin Adamu led the Bobcats with 19 points, and Cameron Parker led the Grizzlies with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robby Beasley III is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 12 points. Bannan is averaging 18.4 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana.

Tyler Patterson is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.1 points. Xavier Bishop is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

