Montana State visits Idaho State following Porter’s 20-point game

Montana State Bobcats (17-5, 9-2 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (4-16, 2-9 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (17-5, 9-2 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (4-16, 2-9 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Malik Porter scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 86-63 win over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bengals are 4-5 on their home court. Idaho State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats have gone 9-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Jubrile Belo averaging 0.6.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won the last meeting 60-40 on Jan. 1. Amin Adamu scored 13 points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarik Cool is averaging 11.2 points for the Bengals. Liam Sorensen is averaging 8.8 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Abdul Mohamed is averaging 8.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. Xavier Bishop is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.