Montana State visits Idaho State after Porter’s 20-point game

Montana State Bobcats (17-5, 9-2 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (4-16, 2-9 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (17-5, 9-2 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (4-16, 2-9 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho State -10; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Malik Porter scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 86-63 victory over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bengals are 4-5 in home games. Idaho State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 9-2 in Big Sky play. Montana State is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Bobcats won the last matchup 60-40 on Jan. 1. Amin Adamu scored 13 points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging seven points for the Bengals. Emmit Taylor III is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Jubrile Belo is averaging 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bobcats. Xavier Bishop is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.