Montana State hosts Northern Arizona following Mains’ 21-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-15, 5-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (18-5, 11-2 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-15, 5-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (18-5, 11-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits the Montana State Bobcats after Nik Mains scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 72-67 overtime win against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats have gone 10-1 at home. Montana State is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 76.6 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-8 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won 89-84 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Xavier Bishop led the Bobcats with 26 points, and Jalen Cole led the Lumberjacks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is averaging 12.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Cone is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Mains is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 74.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.