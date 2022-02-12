SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Montana State hosts Northern Arizona after Mains’ 21-point outing

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 1:22 AM

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-15, 5-8 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (19-5, 11-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -13.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits the Montana State Bobcats after Nik Mains scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 72-67 overtime victory against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats have gone 10-1 in home games. Montana State averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 5-8 in conference games. Northern Arizona is fourth in the Big Sky with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 6.3.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bobcats won the last matchup 89-84 on Jan. 21. Xavier Bishop scored 26 points points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jubrile Belo is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. Bishop is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Jalen Cole is averaging 19.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Mains is averaging 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 74.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

