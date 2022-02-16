Molinar leads Mississippi State against No. 25 Alabama after 26-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-10, 5-6 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (16-9, 6-6 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-10, 5-6 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (16-9, 6-6 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide after Iverson Molinar scored 26 points in Mississippi State’s 69-65 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Crimson Tide have gone 11-2 at home. Alabama is second in the SEC scoring 80.4 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-6 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State ranks sixth in the SEC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Garrison Brooks averaging 4.4.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 78-76 on Jan. 15. Molinar scored 24 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Shackelford is averaging 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games for Alabama.

Molinar is averaging 18.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Brooks is averaging 7.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

