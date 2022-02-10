OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Mohamed, Battle carry Montana…

Mohamed, Battle carry Montana St. over Portland St. 77-74

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 11:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Abdul Mohamed had 16 points to lead five Montana State players in double figures as the Bobcats extended their win streak to 10 games, edging past Portland State 77-74 on Thursday night.

Portland State’s Damion Squire made a jumper to tie it at 74 with 46 seconds left. RaeQuan Battle answered on the next possession for the Bobcats. Khalid Thomas missed a layup on the Vikings’ final possession with three seconds remaining.

Battle finished with 13 points for the Bobcats. Jubrile Belo and Tyler Patterson scored 12 apiece and Amin Adamu had 11. Battle also had seven rebounds.

Ezekiel Alley had 18 points for the Vikings (8-14, 6-8 Big Sky Conference), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Squire and Thomas each added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up