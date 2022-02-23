CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Moffe scores 24 to carry The Citadel past Mercer 71-67

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 10:45 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Moffe had a career-high 24 points as The Citadel narrowly beat Mercer 71-67 on Wednesday night.

David Maynard had 17 points for The Citadel (12-16, 6-11 Southern Conference). Hayden Brown added 14 points and nine rebounds. Stephen Clark had seven assists.

Shannon Grant had 17 points and three assists for the Bears (15-15, 8-9). Kamar Robertson added 13 points and six rebounds. Shawn Walker Jr. had 12 points.

Jalen Johnson, the Bears’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Bears. Mercer defeated The Citadel 71-64 on Jan. 17.

