CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Home » College Basketball » Moffe leads Citadel against…

Moffe leads Citadel against East Tennessee State after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-15, 5-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (11-14, 5-9 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -1; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Tyler Moffe scored 20 points in Citadel’s 65-58 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in home games. Citadel ranks ninth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.8 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 5-10 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is 4-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 75-73 on Jan. 22. Hayden Brown scored 28 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Roche averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 57.2% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Jordan King is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Buccaneers. Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up