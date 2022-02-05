Moffatt leads Colgate against American after 24-point game

Colgate Raiders (10-11, 6-2 Patriot) at American Eagles (6-15, 2-7 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American…

Colgate Raiders (10-11, 6-2 Patriot) at American Eagles (6-15, 2-7 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -11.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces the American Eagles after Ryan Moffatt scored 24 points in Colgate’s 83-69 victory over the Bucknell Bison.

The Eagles are 4-3 in home games. American ranks ninth in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 48.2% shooting.

The Raiders are 6-2 against Patriot opponents. Colgate is second in the Patriot with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Tucker Richardson averaging 5.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stacy Beckton Jr. is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Colin Smalls is averaging 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for American.

Richardson is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

