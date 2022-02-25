Mitchell leads UCSB against UC Riverside after 31-point game

UCSB Gauchos (13-10, 5-5 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (15-9, 8-4 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (13-10, 5-5 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (15-9, 8-4 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the UC Riverside Highlanders after Ajay Mitchell scored 31 points in UCSB’s 76-69 overtime victory against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Highlanders have gone 10-3 at home. UC Riverside ranks sixth in the Big West with 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Callum McRae averaging 1.1.

The Gauchos have gone 5-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB averages 15.1 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Mitchell with 4.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McRae is averaging 10.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Zyon Pullin is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Miles Norris is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 10.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. Mitchell is shooting 54.5% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

