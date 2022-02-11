OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Mitchell leads UC Santa Barbara past CSU Bakersfield, 74-62

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:04 AM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell scored 21 points and UC Santa Barbara beat CSU Bakersfield, 74-62 on Thursday night.

The Gauchos built a 12-point lead in the first half and maintained it the rest of the way.

Cole Anderson hit 4 of 7 3-point attempts off the bench and finished with 18 points for UC Santa Barbara (10-9, 2-4 Big West). Amadou Sow added 14 points and six rebounds.

Justin McCall was 12 of 13 at the free throw line and finished with 20 points to lead the Roadrunners (6-12, 1-7). Cameron Smith was a perfect 6-for-6 at the line and added 14 points.

