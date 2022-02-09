Missouri State visits Drake following Prim’s 21-point performance

Missouri State Bears (17-8, 8-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-7, 8-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Missouri State Bears (17-8, 8-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-7, 8-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -2.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Drake Bulldogs after Gaige Prim scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 71-62 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-2 at home. Drake has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 8-4 against MVC opponents. Missouri State ranks fifth in the MVC scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Prim averaging 6.1.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Bears won the last matchup 61-56 on Jan. 3. Donovan Clay scored 15 points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is shooting 40.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.

Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 6.9 points for the Bears. Isiaih Mosley is averaging 17.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.