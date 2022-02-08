Missouri State visits Drake after Prim’s 21-point game

Missouri State Bears (17-8, 8-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-7, 8-3 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (17-8, 8-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-7, 8-3 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on the Drake Bulldogs after Gaige Prim scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 71-62 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-2 in home games. Drake ranks second in the MVC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Garrett Sturtz averaging 2.2.

The Bears are 8-4 in MVC play. Missouri State is third in the MVC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Prim averaging 7.9.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bears won the last matchup 61-56 on Jan. 3. Donovan Clay scored 15 points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Penn is averaging 9.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 8.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for Drake.

Ja’Monta Black is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.5 points. Isiaih Mosley is shooting 53.3% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

