Missouri State plays Loyola Chicago after Mosley’s 22-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (17-4, 8-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (17-7, 8-3 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (17-4, 8-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (17-7, 8-3 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Isiaih Mosley scored 22 points in Missouri State’s 69-54 victory against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bears have gone 9-3 at home. Missouri State ranks second in the MVC in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Gaige Prim leads the Bears with 7.8 boards.

The Ramblers have gone 8-2 against MVC opponents. Loyola Chicago is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bears won 79-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Mosley led the Bears with 40 points, and Braden Norris led the Ramblers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mosley is averaging 21 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bears. Prim is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Lucas Williamson is averaging 13 points for the Ramblers. Norris is averaging 6.5 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

