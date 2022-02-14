Missouri State hosts Indiana State after Mosley’s 22-point showing

Indiana State Sycamores (11-14, 4-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (19-8, 10-4 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (11-14, 4-9 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (19-8, 10-4 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts the Indiana State Sycamores after Isiaih Mosley scored 22 points in Missouri State’s 84-66 win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Bears are 10-4 in home games. Missouri State ranks fifth in the MVC with 12.6 assists per game led by Lu’Cye Patterson averaging 2.5.

The Sycamores are 4-9 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is ninth in the MVC with 5.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kailex Stephens averaging 0.8.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Sycamores won the last meeting 76-72 on Jan. 26. Cameron Henry scored 16 points to help lead the Sycamores to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patterson is averaging seven points for the Bears. Mosley is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Cooper Neese is averaging 13.8 points for the Sycamores. Henry is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.