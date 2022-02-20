Mississippi Valley State hosts Prairie View A&M after Gambrell’s 31-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-15, 7-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-21, 2-12 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday,…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-15, 7-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-21, 2-12 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Jeremiah Gambrell scored 31 points in Prairie View A&M’s 92-84 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-10 at home. Mississippi Valley State is second in the SWAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Elijah Davis averaging 3.0.

The Panthers are 7-5 in conference games. Prairie View A&M gives up 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Delta Devils won 84-82 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Robert Carpenter led the Delta Devils with 26 points, and Markedric Bell led the Panthers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 4.3 points for the Delta Devils. Caleb Hunter is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Gambrell is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10 points. Jawaun Daniels is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

