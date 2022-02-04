Mississippi Valley State hosts Jackson State on 7-game home skid

Jackson State Tigers (4-16, 2-7 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-18, 1-8 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5…

Jackson State Tigers (4-16, 2-7 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-18, 1-8 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State looks to break its seven-game home skid with a victory over Jackson State.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-7 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 1-11 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Tigers have gone 2-7 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Delta Devils and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Hunter is averaging 13.5 points for the Delta Devils. Devin Gordon is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Jayveous McKinnis is shooting 54.8% and averaging 12.2 points for the Tigers. Terence Lewis II is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.