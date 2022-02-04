OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Mississippi Valley State hosts…

Mississippi Valley State hosts Jackson State on 7-game home skid

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jackson State Tigers (4-16, 2-7 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-18, 1-8 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State looks to break its seven-game home skid with a victory over Jackson State.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-7 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 1-11 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Tigers have gone 2-7 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Delta Devils and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Hunter is averaging 13.5 points for the Delta Devils. Devin Gordon is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Jayveous McKinnis is shooting 54.8% and averaging 12.2 points for the Tigers. Terence Lewis II is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up