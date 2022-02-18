Mississippi Valley State faces Texas Southern after Collins’ 24-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (11-11, 9-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-21, 2-11 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5…

Texas Southern Tigers (11-11, 9-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-21, 2-11 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts the Texas Southern Tigers after Terry Collins scored 24 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 85-71 win against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Delta Devils are 0-9 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is eighth in the SWAC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Carpenter averaging 1.8.

The Tigers are 9-4 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern scores 67.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Tigers won the last meeting 95-58 on Jan. 11. John Walker III scored 16 points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Grant is averaging 9.5 points for the Delta Devils. Caleb Hunter is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Brison Gresham is averaging 6.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Tigers. Bryson Etienne is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 70.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

