Mississippi Valley State faces Alcorn State, aims to end home slide

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 1:42 AM

Alcorn State Braves (7-14, 7-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-18, 1-9 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on Alcorn State looking to stop its eight-game home skid.

The Delta Devils are 0-8 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-11 record against teams over .500.

The Braves have gone 7-3 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is eighth in the SWAC scoring 64.0 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Hunter averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc. Devin Gordon is shooting 38.7% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Lenell Henry is averaging 8.1 points for the Braves. Keondre Montgomery is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 68.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

