Mississippi Valley St. hits 14 3s, tops Alabama St., 85-71

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 11:55 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Terry Collins hit six of his nine 3-point attempts to lead Mississippi Valley State to an 85-71 upset win over Alabama State on Monday night.

The win was just the second of the season for the Delta Devils, who had lost nine straight coming into the game.

Collins finished with 24 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (2-21, 2-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Caleb Hunter hit have of his 10 3-point attempts and finished with 20 points as the team shot 14 of 25 from beyond the arc. David McCoy added 15 points.

Kenny Strawbridge had 18 points and Isaiah Range and E.J. Clark added 14 and 12 points, respectively for Alabama State (6-19, 5-8).

