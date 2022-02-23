CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Mississippi State visits South…

Mississippi State visits South Carolina following Couisnard’s 33-point showing

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-11, 7-7 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (16-10, 7-7 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -2; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Jermaine Couisnard scored 33 points in South Carolina’s 77-75 victory over the LSU Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 10-4 in home games. South Carolina has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in conference games. Mississippi State is seventh in the SEC scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 78-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 2. Iverson Molinar led the Bulldogs with 20 points, and James Reese led the Gamecocks with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 11.4 points. Couisnard is shooting 43.4% and averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Molinar is averaging 18.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

Navy thinks it has some specific answers to the 'fix our computers' complaint

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up