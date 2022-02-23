Mississippi State visits South Carolina following Couisnard’s 33-point showing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-11, 7-7 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (16-10, 7-7 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-11, 7-7 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (16-10, 7-7 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -2; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Jermaine Couisnard scored 33 points in South Carolina’s 77-75 victory over the LSU Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 10-4 in home games. South Carolina has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in conference games. Mississippi State is seventh in the SEC scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 78-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 2. Iverson Molinar led the Bulldogs with 20 points, and James Reese led the Gamecocks with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 11.4 points. Couisnard is shooting 43.4% and averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Molinar is averaging 18.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.