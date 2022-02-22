Mississippi State visits South Carolina following Couisnard’s 33-point performance

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-11, 7-7 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (16-10, 7-7 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-11, 7-7 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (16-10, 7-7 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Jermaine Couisnard scored 33 points in South Carolina’s 77-75 win against the LSU Tigers.

The Gamecocks are 10-4 in home games. South Carolina is ninth in the SEC scoring 71.8 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in SEC play. Mississippi State is eighth in the SEC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Garrison Brooks averaging 2.6.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 78-64 on Feb. 2. Iverson Molinar scored 20 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is averaging 11.4 points for the Gamecocks. Couisnard is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Molinar is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Brooks is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

