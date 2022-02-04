OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Mintz leads No. 5…

Mintz leads No. 5 Kentucky against Alabama after 21-point showing

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 4:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kentucky Wildcats (18-4, 7-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (14-8, 4-5 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kentucky takes on the Alabama Crimson Tide after Davion Mintz scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 77-70 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Crimson Tide are 10-1 on their home court. Alabama is second in the SEC with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Jahvon Quinerly averaging 7.3.

The Wildcats are 7-2 in SEC play. Kentucky leads the SEC with 17.0 assists. Sahvir Wheeler paces the Wildcats with 6.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinerly is averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Crimson Tide. Jaden Shackelford is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the past 10 games for Alabama.

Wheeler is averaging 10 points and 6.7 assists for the Wildcats. Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 10.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up