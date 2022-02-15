OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Minor scores 24 to…

Minor scores 24 to lead Merrimack over Sacred Heart 70-63

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 10:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Minor had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Merrimack beat Sacred Heart 70-63 on Tuesday night.

Minor made 12 of 16 shots. Mikey Watkins had 12 points and six assists for Merrimack (11-15, 6-7 Northeast Conference). Mykel Derring added 11 points. Malik Edmead had six assists.

Sacred Heart scored 24 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Aaron Clarke had 16 points for the Pioneers (8-17, 4-8). Nico Galette added 16 points. Bryce Johnson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

FAA head resigns after effort to rebuild agency's reputation

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up