OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Home » College Basketball » Minor scores 21 to…

Minor scores 21 to lift Merrimack past Wagner 80-65 in OT

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Minor had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Merrimack beat Wagner 80-65 in overtime on Saturday.

Ziggy Reid had 19 points for Merrimack (10-15, 5-7 Northeast Conference). Malik Edmead added 18 points. Mikey Watkins had 14 points and eight assists.

Merrimack outscored Wagner 22-7 in overtime.

Wagner scored 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Will Martinez scored a career-high 22 points and had six rebounds for the Seahawks (17-3, 11-1), whose 14-game winning streak was snapped. Alex Morales added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Warriors evened the season series against the Seahawks. Wagner defeated Merrimack 71-57 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up