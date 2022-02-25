Minor, Merrimack Warriors to visit Cubbage, Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers

Merrimack Warriors (14-16, 8-8 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-18, 7-10 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (14-16, 8-8 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-18, 7-10 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Cubbage and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers host Jordan Minor and the Merrimack Warriors in NEC action Saturday.

The Terriers have gone 3-8 at home. Saint Francis (BKN) allows 70.2 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Warriors are 8-8 against conference opponents. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC scoring 25.7 points per game in the paint led by Minor averaging 1.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Warriors won 74-64 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Minor led the Warriors with 23 points, and Rob Higgins led the Terriers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Emilien is averaging 12.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Terriers. Cubbage is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Mikey Watkins is averaging 9.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warriors. Minor is averaging 14.0 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

