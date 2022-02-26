CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Minor, Merrimack Warriors to…

Minor, Merrimack Warriors to visit Cubbage, Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Merrimack Warriors (14-16, 8-8 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-18, 7-10 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -3.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Saint Francis (BKN) and Merrimack square off on Saturday.

The Terriers are 3-8 on their home court. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks fourth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Warriors are 8-8 against NEC opponents. Merrimack ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 74-64 on Dec. 30. Jordan Minor scored 23 points to help lead the Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cubbage is averaging 13.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Mykel Derring averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Minor is averaging 14 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up