Minor, Merrimack Warriors to visit Cubbage, Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers

Merrimack Warriors (14-16, 8-8 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-18, 7-10 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -3.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Saint Francis (BKN) and Merrimack square off on Saturday.

The Terriers are 3-8 on their home court. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks fourth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Warriors are 8-8 against NEC opponents. Merrimack ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 74-64 on Dec. 30. Jordan Minor scored 23 points to help lead the Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cubbage is averaging 13.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Mykel Derring averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Minor is averaging 14 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

