Minnesota takes on Nebraska, aims to stop 4-game slide

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-9, 2-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-17, 0-12 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-9, 2-9 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-17, 0-12 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into the matchup with Nebraska as losers of four games in a row.

The Cornhuskers are 6-10 in home games. Nebraska is 2-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Gophers are 2-9 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is eighth in the Big Ten giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Cornhuskers and Golden Gophers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging 13 points and 4.9 assists for the Cornhuskers. Bryce McGowens is averaging 11.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Payton Willis is averaging 16.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Gophers. Jamison Battle is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 0-10, averaging 68.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

