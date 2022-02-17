Minnesota heads to Penn State for conference matchup

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 3-11 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday,…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 3-11 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -6; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Minnesota in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Nittany Lions have gone 8-4 at home. Penn State is fifth in the Big Ten with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by John Harrar averaging 6.2.

The Golden Gophers are 3-11 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 36.3% from downtown. Payton Willis paces the Golden Gophers shooting 42.2% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Golden Gophers won the last matchup 76-70 on Feb. 13. Eric Curry scored 22 points to help lead the Golden Gophers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrar is averaging 10.5 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Jalen Pickett is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Willis is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 16 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Jamison Battle is shooting 38.8% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.