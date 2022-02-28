Milwaukee takes on UIC for conference showdown

Milwaukee Panthers (10-21, 8-14 Horizon) at UIC Flames (13-15, 9-10 Horizon) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Damaria Franklin…

Milwaukee Panthers (10-21, 8-14 Horizon) at UIC Flames (13-15, 9-10 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damaria Franklin and the UIC Flames host DeAndre Gholston and the Milwaukee Panthers in Horizon play.

The Flames are 6-6 on their home court. UIC is eighth in the Horizon shooting 32.0% from downtown, led by Jace Carter shooting 39.6% from 3-point range.

The Panthers are 8-14 in conference play. Milwaukee gives up 70.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season in Horizon play. The Flames won the last meeting 71-58 on Feb. 27. Michael Diggins scored 16 points points to help lead the Flames to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franklin averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Zion Griffin is shooting 52.0% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

Jordan Lathon is averaging 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Gholston is averaging 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 32.6% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

