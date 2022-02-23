Milwaukee plays IUPUI on 6-game road skid

Milwaukee Panthers (9-20, 7-13 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-23, 1-14 Horizon) Indianapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will…

Milwaukee Panthers (9-20, 7-13 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (3-23, 1-14 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will aim to stop its six-game road losing streak when the Panthers face IUPUI.

The Jaguars have gone 2-9 in home games. IUPUI has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 7-13 in Horizon play. Milwaukee gives up 71.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Panthers won the last matchup 89-54 on Jan. 15. DeAndre Gholston scored 21 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Maxwell is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Jaguars. Bakari LaStrap is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

Gholston is averaging 14.1 points for the Panthers. Donovan Newby is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 51.0 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

