Milwaukee plays conference rival Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (17-7, 13-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (9-18, 7-11 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on Milwaukee in Horizon action Friday.

The Panthers are 6-7 on their home court. Milwaukee leads the Horizon in rebounding, averaging 33.4 boards. Joey St. Pierre leads the Panthers with 5.5 rebounds.

The Vikings are 13-4 in conference games. Cleveland State ranks second in the Horizon with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Deante Johnson averaging 6.6.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Vikings won the last matchup 84-71 on Feb. 6. D’Moi Hodge scored 21 points to help lead the Vikings to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Gholston is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Panthers. Donovan Newby is averaging 8.9 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Hodge averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Torrey Patton is averaging 16.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

