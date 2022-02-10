OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Milwaukee hosts Wright State…

Milwaukee hosts Wright State after Holden’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 3:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wright State Raiders (15-10, 12-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-18, 5-11 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays the Milwaukee Panthers after Tanner Holden scored 21 points in Wright State’s 79-62 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Panthers have gone 4-7 in home games. Milwaukee averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Raiders have gone 12-4 against Horizon opponents. Wright State averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Raiders won the last meeting 80-75 on Dec. 31. Holden scored 22 points to help lead the Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Gholston is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.9 points. Jordan Lathon is shooting 39.8% and averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Holden is shooting 52.2% and averaging 20.6 points for the Raiders. Tim Finke is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up