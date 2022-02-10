Milwaukee hosts Wright State after Holden’s 21-point game

Wright State Raiders (15-10, 12-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-18, 5-11 Horizon) Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright…

Wright State Raiders (15-10, 12-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-18, 5-11 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays the Milwaukee Panthers after Tanner Holden scored 21 points in Wright State’s 79-62 win against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Panthers have gone 4-7 in home games. Milwaukee averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Raiders have gone 12-4 against Horizon opponents. Wright State averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Raiders won the last meeting 80-75 on Dec. 31. Holden scored 22 points to help lead the Raiders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Gholston is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.9 points. Jordan Lathon is shooting 39.8% and averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Holden is shooting 52.2% and averaging 20.6 points for the Raiders. Tim Finke is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

