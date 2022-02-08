Milwaukee faces Northern Kentucky, seeks to halt 5-game skid

Northern Kentucky Norse (12-10, 8-5 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-17, 5-10 Horizon) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee…

Northern Kentucky Norse (12-10, 8-5 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-17, 5-10 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee aims to break its five-game losing streak when the Panthers play Northern Kentucky.

The Panthers are 4-6 in home games. Milwaukee gives up 71.8 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Norse are 8-5 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky is 6-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 61-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. DeAndre Gholston led the Panthers with 14 points, and Sam Vinson led the Norse with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Lathon is averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Panthers. Gholston is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Trevon Faulkner is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 13.1 points. Marques Warrick is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.