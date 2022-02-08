OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Milwaukee faces Northern Kentucky,…

Milwaukee faces Northern Kentucky, seeks to halt 5-game skid

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northern Kentucky Norse (12-10, 8-5 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-17, 5-10 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee aims to break its five-game losing streak when the Panthers play Northern Kentucky.

The Panthers are 4-6 in home games. Milwaukee gives up 71.8 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Norse are 8-5 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky is 6-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Panthers won 61-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. DeAndre Gholston led the Panthers with 14 points, and Sam Vinson led the Norse with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Lathon is averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Panthers. Gholston is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Trevon Faulkner is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 13.1 points. Marques Warrick is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

'Long-overdue' USPS reform bill set to save agency $50B over decade passes House

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up