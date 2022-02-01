CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Mills and the Florida…

Mills and the Florida State Seminoles visit conference foe Clemson

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 1:42 AM

Florida State Seminoles (13-7, 6-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-9, 3-6 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson takes on Florida State in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Tigers are 7-2 on their home court. Clemson has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seminoles have gone 6-4 against ACC opponents. Florida State averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Tigers and Seminoles face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is averaging 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Caleb Mills is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 12.8 points and 1.6 steals. Matthew Cleveland is shooting 47.8% and averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

