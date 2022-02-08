OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Millner Jr., Shumate lift Toledo over Ohio 77-62

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 9:55 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. scored 18 points as Toledo won its 10th consecutive home game, topping Ohio 77-62 on Tuesday night.

JT Shumate added 17 points for the Rockets, while Ryan Rollins chipped in 15. Shumate also had seven rebounds and seven blocks, while Rollins posted 16 rebounds and eight assists.

RayJ Dennis had 12 points for Toledo (19-5, 11-2 Mid-American Conference).

Tommy Schmock had 17 points for the Bobcats (19-4, 10-2), whose five-game win streak ended. Mark Sears added 13 points and six rebounds. Ben Roderick had 10 points.

