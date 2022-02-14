Miller leads Morgan State against South Carolina State after 21-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (13-11, 5-3 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (7-12, 2-5 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (13-11, 5-3 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (7-12, 2-5 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Malik Miller scored 21 points in Morgan State’s 74-64 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bears are 5-4 in home games. Morgan State ranks fifth in the MEAC in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Lagio Grantsaan paces the Bears with 5.9 boards.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 in MEAC play. South Carolina State ranks third in college basketball with 39.3 rebounds per game. Edward Oliver-Hampton paces the Bulldogs with 6.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MEAC play. The Bears won the last matchup 88-81 on Jan. 10. Trevor Moore scored 19 points points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Torrion Ware is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bears. Grantsaan is averaging 9.7 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Antonio Madlock is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jemal Davis is averaging 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

