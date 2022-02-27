Miller leads Morgan State against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 20-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-13, 5-7 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-13, 5-6 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-13, 5-7 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-13, 5-6 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Malik Miller scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 76-69 win over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Bears are 7-4 in home games. Morgan State ranks third in the MEAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Miller averaging 2.9.

The Hawks have gone 5-7 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is sixth in the MEAC scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Hawks won 79-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Donchevell Nugent led the Hawks with 23 points, and Chad Venning led the Bears with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Torrion Ware is averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bears. Lagio Grantsaan is averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 8.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Chace Davis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.