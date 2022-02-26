CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Miller leads Morgan St. over Delaware St. 76-69

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 8:04 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Malik Miller had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Morgan State got past Delaware State 76-69 on Saturday.

Lagio Grantsaan had 16 points for Morgan State (10-13, 5-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Sherwyn Devonish added 13 points.

Myles Carter scored a career-high 32 points and had five steals for the Hornets (2-23, 0-13), whose losing streak reached 21 games. Dominik Fragala added 13 points. Martez Robinson had nine rebounds.

