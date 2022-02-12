SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Miller leads Central Michigan against Western Michigan after 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:42 AM

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-15, 5-5 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-20, 0-13 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits the Western Michigan Broncos after Kevin Miller scored 25 points in Central Michigan’s 81-72 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Broncos have gone 2-8 at home. Western Michigan is eighth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.6 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Chippewas are 5-5 in conference play. Central Michigan is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. The Chippewas won the last matchup 65-55 on Feb. 4. Cameron Healy scored 23 points to help lead the Chippewas to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 19.9 points. B. Artis White is shooting 33.3% and averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

Miller is averaging 12 points and 4.3 assists for the Chippewas. Harrison Henderson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 0-10, averaging 64.2 points, 25.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

